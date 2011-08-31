UPDATE 1-Oxford Industries Q2 profit falls; shares down

* Q2 EPS $0.16 vs $0.44 last year

Aug 31 Oxford Industries Inc's quarterly profit fell 64 percent and the clothing maker forecast current quarter profit largely below expectations, sending its shares down 4 percent.

For the third quarter, the company expects earnings per share of 10-15 cents.

Analysts, on average, were expecting Oxford to earn 15 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter, the company, whose brands include Ben Sherman, Oxford Golf and Lilly Pulitzer, earned $2.6 million, or 16 cents a share, compared with $7.2 million, or 44 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 57 cents a per share from continuing operations.

Net sales rose 26 percent to $180.6 million.

Shares of the Atlanta-company -- which acquired Lilly Pulitzer in December -- were down 4 percent at 34.27 in trading after the bell. They closed at $35.82 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)