公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-Oxford Industries shares down 8.6 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK Dec 4 Oxford Industries Inc : * Shares were down 8.6 percent after the bell after it reported results.

