Oxigene Inc says drug meets main goal of ovarian cancer trial

March 11 Oxigene Inc said on Tuesday
that its experimental drug Zybrestat combined with Roche's
big selling cancer drug Avastin significantly slowed
progression of recurrent ovarian cancer better than Avastin
alone in a midstage clinical trial.
Shares of tiny Oxigene, which had been halted prior to
announcement of the trial results, more than doubled in extended
trading.
The drugs, which use different mechanisms to deprive tumors
of blood supply and oxygen needed to grow, met the primary goal
of the study by demonstrating a statistically significant
increase in progression-free survival (PFS), or the time it
takes before the cancer begins to worsen.
Details of the magnitude of PFS in the 107-patient Phase II
study were expected to be disclosed at a future medical meeting,
and patients will be followed to see if the drug combination
leads to an overall survival benefit, the company said.
"This promising combination warrants further evaluation
particularly given the significant need for new treatment
options in relapsed ovarian cancer," Dr. Bradley Monk, lead
investigator of the study, said in a statement.
The Gynecologic Oncology Group conducted the trial under
sponsorship of the Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program of the
National Cancer Institute (NCI).
Avastin, a multibillion-dollar drug, is used against several
kinds of cancer, including colon, lung, kidney and brain
cancers. It is not approved to treat ovarian cancer in the
United States, but is in other countries.
"Zybrestat is the first vascular disrupting agent to show a
statistically significant progression-free survival benefit, and
we are evaluating next steps to advance this combination to
patients in need," Oxigene Chief Executive Peter Langecker said
in a statement.
Patients taking Zybrestat had a higher incidence of high
blood pressure than those who received Avastin alone, the
company said. All of those patients were treated with
antihypertensive medicine.
Oxigene shares jumped to $5.30 in after hours trading from a
Nasdaq close at $2.42.
