CORRECTED-U.S. appeals court ruling may clear barrier to generic OxyContin

By Brendan Pierson
Feb 1 A federal appeals court ruled Monday that
four patents related to Purdue Pharma's painkiller OxyContin are
invalid, potentially bringing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
and others a step closer to introducing generic
versions of the drug.
Privately owned, Connecticut-based Purdue had sued Teva,
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Epic Pharma and a U.S. arm of Mylan NV
after they sought approval from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration to make generic OxyContin.
Monday's ruling by the Federal U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
upheld earlier orders from a lower court judge in favor of the
generic drugmakers.
Purdue said in a statement that it was reviewing the
decision and considering what to do next.
"Despite the court's ruling, Purdue has several other
patents protecting OxyContin, and we do not anticipate generic
manufacturers selling the product in the near future," it said.
Representatives of the generic drugmakers could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Currently, the only generic versions of OxyContin on the
market are so-called "authorized generics," which are exact
copies of the brand-name version authorized by Purdue.
Three of the patents Purdue sought to enforce in its
lawsuits are related to an improved formulation of oxycodone,
the active ingredient in OxyContin.
The other patent describes technology designed to prevent
abuse of the drug by making it difficult to crush and causing it
to form a gel when dissolved in water so that it cannot be
injected. Purdue licensed that technology from German
pharmaceutical firm Grunenthal GmbH, which is also a plaintiff
in the lawsuit.
Purdue's lawsuit against Teva went to a non-jury trial
before U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein in Manhattan in 2013. In
January 2014, Stein said that the patents were invalid because
they did not add enough to what was already known.
Stein subsequently dismissed the lawsuits against Mylan,
Amneal and Epic as well, since they were based on the same
patents. Purdue appealed all four cases to the Federal Circuit.
The case is Grunenthal GmbH et al v Teva Pharmaceuticals USA
Inc, U.S. Court of Appeals, Federal Circuit, No. 2014-1311.
