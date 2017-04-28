Brazil's GPA says retail-to-wholesale conversions beating forecasts

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
SAO PAULO, April 28 GPA SA, Brazil's biggest retailer, has seen better-than-expected results from turning its Extra hypermarkets into Assai cash-and-carry stores and is accelerating investments in those conversions, its chief executive said on Friday.
"We've said we aimed to do 15 of those conversions this year, but we really want to do as many as possible over the course of 2017," CEO Ronaldo Iabrudi told analyst on a call to discuss first-quarter earnings. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director