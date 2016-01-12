版本:
Same-store sales at Brazil's GPA fall, driven by appliances

SAO PAULO Jan 12 GPA SA, Brazil's largest diversified retailer, said on Tuesday that consolidated sales at stores open for more than a year fell 1.2 percent last year, as purchases of home appliances plunged more than 16 percent amid the nation's worst recession in a quarter century.

So-called same-store sales, a gauge of recurring sales activity for retailing companies, fell 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter, with food sales rising 1.9 percent, according to a securities filing.

São Paulo-based GPA said consolidated food, non-food and e-commerce sales totaled 69.115 billion reais ($17.1 billion) last year, 5.5 percent more than in 2014. GPA is controlled by France's Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Priscila Jordão; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

