Brazilian retailer GPA plans $384 mln capital spending plan this year

SAO PAULO, March 27 GPA SA, Brazil's largest
diversified retailer, plans to invest as much as 1.2 billion
reais ($384 million) this year to bolster growth in supermarket,
cash-and-carry and real estate.
In a securities filing on Monday, the board of GPA
said they would propose shareholders approve this
year's budget for capital spending, which would earmark 539
million reais for multiple retailing formats and 596 million
reais for the chain's Assai cash-and-carry operation.
($1 = 3.1261 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Diane Craft)