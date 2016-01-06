MOVES-P-Solve expands fiduciary management team

BRIEF-Regions Financial Q4 earnings per share $0.23
* Regions Financial Corp qtrly basel III common equity tier 1 ratio (non-gaap) 11.0% versus 10.7% last year
Jan 6 P-Solve, a unit of advisory and investment firm River and Mercantile Group Plc, has boosted its fiduciary management team.
P-Solve's investment team hired Adam Champion from Towers Watson as a senior associate. The company also appointed Miguel Oliveira as an associate from the London Stock Exchange, where he was a market analyst.
P-Solve hired Will Taylor as an associate from Franklin Templeton Investments. The investment team has also appointed Justin Spurdens as an associate from Credit Suisse, where he was an analyst. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)
* Phoenix New Media -board authorized co to revise and extend term of two loans previously granted to particle inc from 6 months to 12 months
BRASILIA, Jan 20 Carrefour SA shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and have identified Best Buy SA CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.