2016年 8月 12日

MOVES-Ajeet Manjrekar rejoins River and Mercantile unit P-Solve as co-head

Aug 12 P-Solve, a unit of advisory and investment firm River and Mercantile Group Plc, said Ajeet Manjrekar had rejoined the company as co-head alongside Ross Leach.

Manjrekar has previously worked at Deutsche Bank's asset management business and spinoff Global Thematic Partners. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)

