Tech vendor Misys launches P2P lending software for banks

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 17 Financial technology vendor
Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide
peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from
young companies in the sector heats up.
The technology would enable retail and corporate banks to
connect their customers looking for loans with individual or
institutional investors digitally, the private London-based
software company said on Tuesday.
P2P lenders, which allow consumers and small businesses to
borrow from investors online, emerged in response to a
contraction in bank lending following the financial crisis of
2008.
By automating much of the lending process, companies like
LendingClub Corp, OnDeck Capital and Prosper
were able to service borrowers that had become too risky or too
expensive for banks to lend to from their more constrained
balance sheets. They make money by charging fees for
facilitating the transaction.
Misys said the software would allow banks to maintain a
relationship with clients that they would otherwise have to turn
away without have to originate loans from their balance sheet.
"Banks are losing market share to P2P platform providers. By
embedding crowdlending into the overall credit lifecycle, a bank
can maintain and expand its client base, recapture business from
alternative finance marketplaces and boost lending growth,"
Jean-Cedric Jollant, senior product officer at Misys, told
Reuters.
The launch comes as the nascent peer-to-peer lending sector
expands, despite facing some growing pains. Research by Morgan
Stanley estimates that P2P lending companies, also known as
marketplace lenders, could originate up to $490 billion in loans
globally by 2020.
Banks have been reacting to the trend by either partnering
with younger companies or launching their own online lending
operations. Spanish banking group Banco Santander in
2016 partnered with U.S. small business lender Kabbage to
provide loans, while JP Morgan Chase & Co. previously
partnered with OnDeck.
Jollant said Misys was launching the product because it was
already an established provider of financial lending software to
many large global lenders. He added that the company was in
discussions "with a number of interested banks in the U.S.,
Europe and India."
(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)