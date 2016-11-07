GIC to acquire European logistics firm P3 for $2.7 bln

SINGAPORE Nov 7 Singapore sovereign wealth fund
GIC has agreed to acquire European logistics property company P3
Logistic Parks for 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion), in what it
said would be the largest European real estate transaction this
year.
GIC is acquiring P3 from TPG Real Estate and its partner
Ivanhoe Cambridge in a deal that is expected to close by the end
of the year.
"We believe P3's strong growth will continue given its
diversified, income-producing portfolio and substantial land
bank," Lee Kok Sun, chief investment officer at GIC Real Estate,
said in a statement on Monday.
"We are confident of the long-term potential of the European
logistics sector, and look forward to expanding this attractive
platform with the very capable P3 management team."
The Singapore fund has been aggressively buying property in
advanced markets since the 2008 financial crisis to take
advantage of depressed values.
($1 = 0.9009 euros)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)