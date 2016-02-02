Roche eyes acquisition of Pacific Biosciences-sources

BRIEF-Sony Corp reports 7 pct passive stake in Genius Brands International
* Sony Corporation reports 7 percent passive stake in Genius Brands International Inc as of Jan 18 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k3Uqes Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Roche Holding AG has in recent weeks approached Pacific Biosciences of California Inc to discuss acquiring the U.S. company, spurred by interest in its advanced gene-sequencing technology, people familiar with the matter said.
Talks between the two companies have not yet advanced because of disagreements over the price of a potential deal, the people said this week. There is no certainty that Roche will continue to pursue Pacific Biosciences, the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the discussions have not been public. Roche declined to comment, while Pacific Biosciences did not respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London and Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* Sony Corporation reports 7 percent passive stake in Genius Brands International Inc as of Jan 18 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k3Uqes Further company coverage:
* Westjet Airlines - Westjet inaugurates start of service to Phoenix-Mesa gateway airport from Calgary; inaugural service from Edmonton begins Jan 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WNS announces fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings, revises full year guidance