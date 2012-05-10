版本:
2012年 5月 11日 星期五

SEC in formal probe of Paccar financial statements

May 10 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has initiated a formal investigation of Paccar Inc's financial reporting from 2008 to 2011, the truck maker said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The SEC has requested information concerning the company's loan loss reserves, debt restructuring and segment reporting, according to the filing. Paccar said it is cooperating fully with the SEC's investigation.

Paccar shares were down 1.5 percent at $39.85 in late trading on Nasdaq.

