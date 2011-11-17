UPDATE 2-Thai floods continue to weigh on UK's Pace, shares down

(Adds details, analyst comment)

* Sees 2011 oper profit about $141 mln

* Sees $35-$50 mln impact from HDD supply-crunch on 2012 oper profit

* Sees $12 mln charge related to Europe unit restructuring

* Shares down 18 percent

Nov 17 Pace Plc's shipments for the rest of the year will continue to be hit by flooding at hard disk drive supplier Western Digital's Thai factories, and the British TV decoder maker said it would reorganise its European business.

Shares of the company, which also reiterated its October profit warning for 2011, dropped as much as 17 percent to 49.76 pence, making them the biggest faller on Britain's FTSE 250 index on Thursday.

The stock has lost a quarter of its value after the floods last month and nearly 70 percent so far this year, which saw the company issue three profit warnings.

The world's No. 1 supplier of TV decoders said it would take a charge of about $12 million in 2011, related to a proposed reorganisation of its European business. It did not disclose more details about the reorganisation.

The group has been facing supply issues after Thai operations of Western Digital, which supplies 60-65 percent of the 3-1/2 inch hard drives found in Pace's personal video recorders, were brought to a standstill due to the floods.

The floods in Thailand are the second major blow to technology companies this year, after the Japan earthquake and tsunami threw the global technology supply chain out of gear.

Hard disk drive suppliers remain uncertain on capacity and pricing, and the impact on 2012 revenue, profit and cash flow, Pace said.

"While we remain of the view that set-top boxes will remain relevant in the home for many years to come and that Pace will continue to lead the way, the company is clearly up against it in the short term," Jonathan Imlah, an analyst with Collins Stewart said in a note.

The brokerage has a "hold" rating on the stock and a price target of 70 pence.

Currently, Pace expects a $35-$50 million impact on its 2012 operating profit, a majority of which will be taken in the first half.

Group operating margin is expected to be about 7 percent on broadly flat revenues before the impact of HDD supply issues.

"We enter 2012 facing a tough first half and believe it will be at least another 12 months before the new margin target looks credible," Peel Hunt analyst Alex Jarvis says in a note.

The brokerage cut its price target on Pace to 75 pence and kept its "hold" rating on the stock.

The group expects full-year 2011 operating profit to be about $141 million, on revenue of about $2.3 billion.

Shares in the Yorkshire, Northern England-based company, were trading down 8.5 pence at 51.4 pence at 1046 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)