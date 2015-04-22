UPDATE 2-Arris to buy British set-top box maker Pace in $2.1 bln deal

(Adds background, details, shares, CEO comment)
By Amrutha Gayathri
April 22 Network gear maker Arris Group Inc
said it would buy British set-top box maker Pace Plc
in a $2.1 billion cash-and-stock deal to expand its
operations outside North America.
The deal, which involves the creation of a new company that
will be incorporated in the UK, will help Arris reduce corporate
taxes.
Arris said the deal will reduce its non-GAAP tax rate to
about 26-28 percent. The company's tax rate was 36.8 percent in
2014.
The deal comes at a time when the traditional video service
industry is being shaken up by "over-the-top" services, which
allow consumers to stream videos through a high-speed broadband
connection.
Both Arris and Pace make products that are used by
telecommunications carriers to deliver these services, which are
becoming increasingly popular as viewers shift away from cable
TV services.
Arris Chief Executive Bob Stanzione said the combination
would be able to better compete in an increasingly competitive
market.
"Over the past several months, there have been a number of
new entrants both on the side of new services that are being
offered over-the-top, as well as new devices that are used at
homes in order to translate those services to video streams to
serve television sets," Stanzione said on a conference call.
Pace shareholders will receive 1.325 pounds ($2) in cash and
0.1455 new Arris shares for each share held, or 4.265 pound per
share, the companies said on Wednesday.
The deal represents a 28 percent premium to Pace's Tuesday
close. Arris shares jumped about 25 percent to $38.02 in
extended trading. Pace closed at 330.9 pence on the London Stock
Exchange.
Arris' largest customers include Comcast Corp,
Time Warner Cable Inc and AT&T Inc, while
competitors include TiVo Inc and Cisco Systems Inc
.
Arris will fund the cash portion of the deal through a
combination of cash and debt. The company said it had secured a
loan from Bank of America Merrill Lynch to fund the transaction.
On a pro forma basis, current Arris shareholders will hold
about 76 percent shares in the combined company, with Pace
shareholders holding the rest.
Evercore and BofA Merrill Lynch are Arris' financial
advisers for the deal, Troutman Sanders is its lead U.S. legal
counsel and Herbert Smith Freehills is its lead UK legal
counsel.
J.P. Morgan Cazenove is Pace's lead financial adviser and
Travers Smith is its lead legal counsel.
($1 = 0.67 pounds)
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Kirti Pandey)