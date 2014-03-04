CORRECTED-TV decoder maker Pace's full-year earnings rise on US demand

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose to $193.6 million, not EBITDA)

March 4 British TV-decoder maker Pace Plc reported a 22.5 percent rise in full-year core earnings as demand for its next-generation media servers in North America continued to soar.

The company, whose customers include Comcast, AT&T and DirecTV, said it expected revenue of about $2.70 billion this year with an operating margin of around 8.5 percent.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, and amortisation (EBITA) rose to $193.6 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2013 from $158.1 million a year earlier.

Revenue increased 2.7 percent to $2.47 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)