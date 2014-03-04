UPDATE 1-TV decoder maker Pace's full-year earnings rise on US demand

March 4 British TV-decoder maker Pace Plc
reported a 22.5 percent rise in full-year core earnings,
driven by soaring demand for its next-generation media servers
in North America.
Shares in Pace jumped as much as 8.6 percent in morning
trade, making the stock one of the top percentage gainers on
FTSE-250 Midcap index.
Pace, whose customers include Comcast, AT&T
and DirecTV, said it expected revenue of about $2.70
billion this year with an operating margin of around 8.5
percent.
Pace has seen a significant rise in earnings over the last
18 months as more consumers in North America looked to share
content between multiple devices.
Media servers connect TV and internet broadband content with
any screen at customers' homes, including smartphones, laptops,
set-top boxes and tablets.
Pace said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, and
amortisation (EBITA) rose to $193.6 million for the year ended
Dec. 31, 2013 from $158.1 million a year earlier.
Revenue increased 2.7 percent to $2.47 billion. Revenue in
North America, which accounts for more than 60 percent of total
revenue, rose 16.9 percent.
The company said in January that it expected adjusted
earnings before interest, tax and amortisation to rise to at
least $190 million, on revenue of $2.46 billion.
The company had raised its full-year forecast in July after
first-half profit more than tripled.
Yorkshire, Northern England-based Pace became the global
set-top box revenue share leader in the second-quarter of 2013,
overtaking Cisco, according to an Infonetics Research
report in October. ()
Operating margin rose 1.2 percentage points to 7.8 percent.
Barclays upgraded its rating on the stock last month, saying
it expects Pace's margins to grow more than 10 percent, helped
by the acquisition of U.S.-based network gear maker Aurora
Networks Inc in October.
Pace bought Aurora for $310 million in a bid to diversify
the products it provides to cable customers.
The company increased its final dividend to 3.66 cents per
share, raising the full-year dividend 22 percent to 5.49 cents.
Pace shares touched a high of 438.2 pence before easing back
a little to 437.3 pence at 1028 GMT on the London Stock
Exchange.