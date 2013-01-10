Pace expects 2012 results to beat expectations on media server demand

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Jan 10 British TV decoder maker Pace Plc said it expected results for 2012 to beat its expectations, helped by higher demand for its next-generation media server products in North America.
Pace, which supplies set-top boxes to broadcasters, said revenue for the year ended Dec. 31 was expected to be about $2.4 billion, a 4 percent rise from last year.
Media servers connect TV and internet broadband content with any screen at customers' homes, including smartphones, laptops, set-top boxes and tablets.
Yorkshire, Northern England-based Pace expects underlying operating margin to increase about 7 percent and said it anticipated adjusted core earnings to be at least $157 million, up 11 percent compared with the previous year.
Pace's shares were up 6 percent at 204 pence at 0803 GMT on the London Stock exchange. The stock has more than doubled in value in the past year.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.