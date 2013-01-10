版本:
2013年 1月 10日

Pace expects 2012 results to beat expectations on media server demand

Jan 10 British TV decoder maker Pace Plc said it expected results for 2012 to beat its expectations, helped by higher demand for its next-generation media server products in North America.

Pace, which supplies set-top boxes to broadcasters, said revenue for the year ended Dec. 31 was expected to be about $2.4 billion, a 4 percent rise from last year.

Media servers connect TV and internet broadband content with any screen at customers' homes, including smartphones, laptops, set-top boxes and tablets.

Yorkshire, Northern England-based Pace expects underlying operating margin to increase about 7 percent and said it anticipated adjusted core earnings to be at least $157 million, up 11 percent compared with the previous year.

Pace's shares were up 6 percent at 204 pence at 0803 GMT on the London Stock exchange. The stock has more than doubled in value in the past year.

