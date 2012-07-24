UPDATE 1-Pace raises forecast on lower impact from hard disk drive supply

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining announces increased gold production in 2016
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* H1 pretax profit down 27 pct to $21.4 mln
* H1 revenue down 15 pct to $1.01 bln
* Shares rise 15 pct
July 24 British TV decoder maker Pace Plc reported a lower first-half profit, but raised its full-year earnings outlook on expectations of a smaller impact from supply disruptions of hard disk drives (HDD).
Pace said outlook for the rest of the year has improved and it remained confident that full-year operating margin would be greater than 7 percent and revenue to be flat.
The company, which supplies set-top boxes to broadcasters, had said it faced supply constraints following flooding at the Thai operations of its hard drive supplier, Western Digital Corp .
"The disruption to the HDD supply chain is washing through faster than last expected," Northland Capital Partners said in a note.
Shares in the company rose 15 percent in early trading.
Pace, which replaced its chief executive of 16 years last December after a string of profit warnings, said pretax profit fell to $21.4 million for January-June from $29.4 million a year earlier.
The company, which counts Net Servicos de Comunicacao SA and BT Group Plc among its customers, said revenue decreased 15.2 percent to $1.01 billion.
Pace said revenue from its North American division fell 5 percent. The region makes up about 46 percent of its overall revenue.
It increased its interim dividend by 15 percent to 1.44 cents per share.
Shares of the Yorkshire, Northern England-based company were up 14 percent at 131.42 pence at 0740 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.