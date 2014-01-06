UPDATE 1-XPO Logistics to buy Pacer International for $335 mln

Jan 6 XPO Logistics Inc said it would
buy Pacer International Inc for $335 million to become
the third-largest North American provider of intermodal
services, one of the fastest-growing areas of transportation
logistics.
U.S. transportation companies have invested heavily over the
past year to build their intermodal shipping business, which
moves goods in containers that are shifted from truck to train
or train to ship.
Pacer, the largest provider of intermodal services between
the U.S. and Mexico, will be XPO's eleventh acquisition in two
years, the two companies said in a joint statement.
Pacer shareholders will receive $6 in cash and $3 in XPO
stock for each share they hold, XPO said on Monday. The offer is
at a premium of 8 percent to Pacer's Friday close of $8.33.
The deal is expected to close in the second quarter this
year and double XPO's annual revenue to about $2 billion.
Greenwich, Connecticut-based XPO said it obtained a
commitment from Credit Suisse AG for up to $325 million in a
senior secured term loan, to both fund the Pacer deal and for
general corporate purposes.
Pacer, founded in 1997, handles about 10 percent of all
intermodal freight movements in the United States.
Pacer's shares were trading at $8.60 in light premarket
trading. XPO was unchanged from its Friday close of $28.03.