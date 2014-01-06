UPDATE 1-XPO Logistics to buy Pacer International for $335 mln

Jan 6 XPO Logistics Inc said it would buy Pacer International Inc for $335 million to become the third-largest North American provider of intermodal services, one of the fastest-growing areas of transportation logistics.

U.S. transportation companies have invested heavily over the past year to build their intermodal shipping business, which moves goods in containers that are shifted from truck to train or train to ship.

Pacer, the largest provider of intermodal services between the U.S. and Mexico, will be XPO's eleventh acquisition in two years, the two companies said in a joint statement.

Pacer shareholders will receive $6 in cash and $3 in XPO stock for each share they hold, XPO said on Monday. The offer is at a premium of 8 percent to Pacer's Friday close of $8.33.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter this year and double XPO's annual revenue to about $2 billion.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based XPO said it obtained a commitment from Credit Suisse AG for up to $325 million in a senior secured term loan, to both fund the Pacer deal and for general corporate purposes.

Pacer, founded in 1997, handles about 10 percent of all intermodal freight movements in the United States.

Pacer's shares were trading at $8.60 in light premarket trading. XPO was unchanged from its Friday close of $28.03.