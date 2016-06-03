版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 3日 星期五 18:29 BJT

MOVES-Pacific Premier Bancorp names Ronald Nicolas CFO

June 3 Bank holding company Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc named Ronald Nicolas Jr as chief financial officer and senior executive vice president of the company and the bank, effective May 31.

Nicolas most recently served as chief financial officer of Banc of California Inc and its unit, Banc of California, National Association. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

