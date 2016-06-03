MOVES-Pacific Premier Bancorp names Ronald Nicolas CFO

BRIEF-Eiger Biopharmaceuticals may offer and sell shares of common stock of up to $25 mln
* May offer and sell shares of common stock of up to $25.0 million - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2k2lS09) Further company coverage:
June 3 Bank holding company Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc named Ronald Nicolas Jr as chief financial officer and senior executive vice president of the company and the bank, effective May 31.
Nicolas most recently served as chief financial officer of Banc of California Inc and its unit, Banc of California, National Association. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* May offer and sell shares of common stock of up to $25.0 million - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2k2lS09) Further company coverage:
* Files for common stock offering of up to $40.0 million - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Jan 17 United Continental Holdings Inc on Tuesday reported a 1.6 percent decline in its fourth-quarter passenger unit revenue, a closely watched metric, outperforming the airline company's initial guidance on the measure as its net profit slipped 39.8 percent.