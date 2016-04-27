U.S. clothes giant HanesBrands makes $840 mln play for Australia rival

SYDNEY, April 28 Australian underwear and
t-shirt maker Pacific Brands Ltd said on Thursday it
agreed to an all-cash buyout from U.S. clothing company
HanesBrands Inc valuing the company at A$1.1 billion
($836 million).
In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange,
Pacific, owner of the Bonds, Jockey, Berlei and Holeproof
brands, said its board supported an unsolicited proposal from
HanesBrands to buy the company for A$1.15 per share, a 22
percent premium to its 94-cent closing price a day earlier.
($1 = 1.3160 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)