UPDATE 3-Australia's top underwear brand back in U.S. hands after $836 mln buyout

* Bonds is Australia's top selling underwear brand
* Offer at 22 pct premium to Pacific Brands' Wed closing
price
* Pacific Brands' board recommends the offer, shares up 23
pct
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, April 28 A century after an American
founded Australia's biggest underwear brand Bonds, the label is
set to return to U.S. ownership after its parent company
accepted a A$1.1 billion ($836 million) buyout by clothesmaker
HanesBrands Inc.
Sydney-listed Pacific Brands Ltd said on Thursday
it agreed to an all-cash takeover by North Carolina-based
HanesBrands.
The offer, at a 22 percent premium to Pacific Brands'
closing price on Wednesday, came after the Australian company
underwent an overhaul by moving its manufacturing to China and
reshuffling its portfolio of products.
"After a number of years of very hard work restructuring the
business and getting it into good shape... a very high quality
company has recognised all that and said 'we'd like to talk to
you'," Pacific Brands' Chairman Peter Bush told Reuters.
Following a period of losses and weak profits as well as
political pressure over plans to stop manufacturing in
Australia, Melbourne-based Pacific Brands posted its highest
interim net profit since 2012 in February. Before the
HanesBrands announcement, its shares had tripled since mid-2015.
On Thursday, the shares rose another 23 percent to A$1.155,
their highest closing since 2010 and higher than HanesBrands'
A$1.15 offer price, a sign some investors believe Pacific Brands
may receive a counter-offer.
"That's what that implies, people are speculating that it's
small," said a retail analyst who asked not to be identified
because he was not authorised to comment outside of published
research.
"It is a recommended bid and a cash offer so there is a
floor there, but it will see if it flushes anyone else out."
In a separate statement, HanesBrands said the buyout, its
sixth in three years, would add Australia and New Zealand to the
countries where it has the biggest or second-biggest share of
the underwear market.
Bonds, started in Australia as a women's hosiery importer by
U.S. businessman George Allan Bond in 1915, is Australia's
biggest selling brand of men's underwear, women's underwear,
children's underwear, babywear and socks.
Pacific Brands' Bush declined to comment on the new owner's
plans but noted that HanesBrands owns manufacturing facilities
in China due to which "there's some very good synergies".
HanesBrands was advised by Goldman Sachs & Co, while
Macquarie Group advised Pacific Brands.
($1 = 1.3160 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)