Australia's Pacific Brands says no offer from KKR

MELBOURNE May 15 Australian underwear
manufacturer Pacific Brands said on Tuesday that
takeover talks with parties including KKR & Co have
ended without an offer being made, and confirmed a weak sales
and profit outlook.
Private equity giant KKR & Co made a buyout approach to
Pacific Brands in January that local reports said could be worth
$614 million. Pacific Brands said after the approach it had also
received other enquiries.
"Having explored these enquiries, the board of Pacific
Brands has concluded that a definitive proposal for the
acquisition of the entire issued capital of the company is
unlikely to be forthcoming in the near term," the company said
in a statement.
The talks with Pacific Brands, the maker of Bonds underwear,
Berlei bras and Sheridan sheets, sent a signal that many
cyclical businesses, including retailers, were trading at such
low levels they were attractive to private equity.
A source told Reuters in February that rival global private
equity firm TPG Capital had held initial discussions
with a group of eight banks to fund a takeover bid for Pacific
Brands.
Pacific Brands on Tuesday reaffirmed its outlook that
earnings and net profit before one-off items are expected to be
materially down in the second half, compared with the first
half, due to weak retail conditions.