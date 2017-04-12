New Zealand braces for second major storm in two weeks

| WELLINGTON, April 13
braced for the tail wind of a cyclone as authorities evacuated
seaside areas, closed schools and warned people to reconsider
their Easter holiday plans.
The remainder of Cyclone Cook, which had killed one person
this week in New Caledonia, was expected to make landfall in New
Zealand's North Island on Thursday evening.
The country's meteorological service issued severe weather
warnings for the upper North Island and warned of landslides,
flooding and wind damage from gusts of up to 150 kilometres
(93.2 miles) per hour.
"We're worried," Tony Bonne, the mayor of Whakatane
district, one of the areas expected to bear the brunt of the
storm, said on local radio.
Seaside areas of the Coromandel Peninsula, north of Auckland
were being evacuated and people told to take shelter in Civil
Defence centres, although disaster management agency said it did
not yet know how many people would have to leave their homes.
More than 100 schools were shut and universities in Auckland
were closing early on Thursday. Disaster authorities asked
people to avoid hardest-hit towns and reconsider their travels
over the four-day Easter weekend.
National airline Air New Zealand warned of
"significant disruption" from the weather with many flights
likely to be delayed or cancelled and the New Zealand Transport
Agency said it was considering closing the Auckland Harbour
Bridge, a major thoroughfare in the country's largest city.
The tail-end of another powerful cyclone, Debbie had already
slammed the country last week, wreaking havoc and leaving the
town Edgecumbe flooded by thigh-high water with many people
still unable to return to their homes.
