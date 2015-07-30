Pacific Ethanol said profit margins improving on fuel demand

CHICAGO, July 30 Pacific Ethanol Inc is
bullish on its margins for the rest of the year after they
improved during the last few weeks, Chief Executive Officer Neil
Koehler said on a conference call with analysts on Thursday.
Increased domestic demand for gasoline and strong export
demand for ethanol helped to boost profitability for the
company, which late on Wednesday reported lower-than-expected
second-quarter earnings.
Koehler said ethanol profit margins dipped into negative
territory in parts of the United States earlier this year
before climbing into "double-digit market territory now."
He added that the company would consider adding to hedges if
margins reached historical levels of 20 cents per gallon of
ethanol produced.
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)