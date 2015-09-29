版本:
Pacific Exploration lenders waive $1 bln net worth covenant

Sept 29 Oil and gas producer Pacific Exploration and Production Corp reached an agreement with its lenders to waive off a covenant that requires it to maintain above $1 billion in net worth.

The waivers are effective for about $1.43 billion in debt facility and will terminate on Dec. 28, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
