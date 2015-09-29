Pacific Exploration lenders waive $1 bln net worth covenant

BRIEF-Ignite Restaurant Group on May 8 co, forbearing lenders entered into an amendment to forbearance agreement
* Ignite Restaurant Group Inc- on may 8 co, forbearing lenders entered into an amendment to forbearance agreement - sec filing
Sept 29 Oil and gas producer Pacific Exploration and Production Corp reached an agreement with its lenders to waive off a covenant that requires it to maintain above $1 billion in net worth.
The waivers are effective for about $1.43 billion in debt facility and will terminate on Dec. 28, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Five Below - on may 10 entered into amended and restated loan and security agreement among co, five below merchandising and wells fargo bank, national association
* Sysco Corp says will expand its Sysco Atlanta Facility