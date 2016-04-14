Pacific Exploration board negotiates restructuring with Catalyst Capital

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 Oil and gas producer Pacific Exploration & Production Corp said its board has agreed to negotiate a financial restructuring involving The Catalyst Capital Group Inc and the company's creditors.
The company, an ad hoc committee of noteholders, bank lenders and Catalyst continue to be engaged in direct negotiations to finalize the terms of the restructuring, Pacific Exploration said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.