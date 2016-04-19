Pacific Exploration reaches restructuring deal with Catalyst Capital

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
April 19 Oil and gas producer Pacific Exploration and Production Corp said it had entered into a restructuring agreement with private-equity fund Catalyst Capital Group Inc.
The deal will result in a net reduction of about $5 billion of its debt and about $253 million in annual interest costs, the company said.
Pacific Exploration said its creditors, including Catalyst, will provide $500 million of debtor-in-possession financing.
The company also said its operations, along with those of its subsidiaries, would not be affected by the restructuring.
Pacific, hurt by a prolonged slump in crude prices, said last week its board had agreed to negotiate a financial restructuring involving Catalyst Capital.
The company skipped an interest payment last month, making it the first Toronto-listed oil and gas company in the last one year to delay a payment.
On Monday, Pacific said the Toronto Stock Exchange was reviewing its eligibility for continued listing of its common shares. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.