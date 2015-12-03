Gas Natural, Statkraft to bid for Pacific Hydro Latam assets-Bbg

BRIEF-GE reports quarterly continuing operations EPS $0.39
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $33.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 3 Spain's Gas Natural SDG SA and Norway's Statkraft AS are planning final bids for Pacific Hydro Pvt's South American renewable energy assets, Bloomberg reported.
U.S.-based AES Corp is also preparing an offer for the Australian company's Latin American plants, while Australian private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners is planning to submit a binding bid for Pacific Hydro's Australian assets, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. (bloom.bg/1OzAEDH)
Pacific Hydro, owned by IFM Australian Infrastructure Fund, could fetch up to A$2 billion ($1.5 billion) from the sale of its South American and Australian assets, the Bloomberg report said, adding that final bids were due on Friday.
Pacific Hydro operates wind farms and hydro-electric plants in Australia, Brazil and Chile.
Gas Natural declined to comment, while none of the other companies could be reached immediately.
($1 = 1.3637 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Files for offering of $13.8 million principal amount of our 6.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2019 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iS1DNA Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Jan 20 Fairfax Financial Holdings is in early talks to sell 25 percent of India's largest private general insurer ICICI Lombard in a deal that could fetch up to $1 billion, as the Canadian firm looks to cash out and start a new insurance joint venture, sources familiar with the matter said.