Pacific Rubiales bonds soar on take-over news

NEW YORK, May 6 (IFR) - Prices on bonds issued by Pacific
Rubiales, Colombia's largest private oil producer, have soared
in the secondary market after Mexican conglomerate Alfa and
Harbour Energy said they had agreed to buy the company for about
US$5bn equivalent.
The company's 5.625% 2025s were being quoted at around
86.00-88.00 on Wednesday, up from around 72.00 before the news
moved bond prices higher late Tuesday. Those bonds were trading
as low as 57.00 in mid-March.
Pacific Rubiales said late yesterday that it had entered
into exclusive discussions with Alfa and Harbour Energy whereby
they would acquire all common shares not already owned by the
Mexican conglomerate.
The deal is being valued at around C$6bn (US$4.97bn),
including debt, according to Reuters citing a person familiar
with the matter.
Alfa holds close to 60m common shares or about 18.95% of the
issued and outstanding common shares. The acquisition is still
subject to a number of conditions, including board approvals.
The Toronto-based Pacific Rubiales has watched bond prices
tumble this year as investors fretted over possible covenant
breaches and rising leverage in the face of declining crude
prices.
In December, an announcement of a joint venture between
Pacific Rubiales and Alfa dashed hopes that a full take-over
would ever take place. But the waiting has paid off for the
Mexican conglomerate, which has agreed to pay C$6 per share for
Pacific Rubiales.
That's considerably less that the C$21 per share it paid in
August when it upped its stake in the company to 17%. "I guess
they were waiting to make a cheaper offer," said Klaus
Spielkamp, head of fixed-income sales at Bulltick in Miami.
"We always thought the market wasn't pricing in the
possibility that Alfa would buy control of Pacific Rubiales.
Alfa needs an operator if it wants to participate in energy
auctions in Mexico."
Traders have been reporting some profit-taking on the news
but many expect the bonds to move higher in coming months.
Spielkamp reckons that yields on Pacific Rubiales bond could
tighten in line with Alfa's autopart subsidiary Nemak, which has
outstanding 2023s trading at a yield of around 4%.
"Nemak is double B and belongs to Alfa and I believe that is
where Pacific Rubiales will trade," Spielkamp said.
