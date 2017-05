Pacific Rubiales cuts 2015 capital budget to $1.1 bln - $1.3 bln

Jan 14 Canadian oil and natural gas producer Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp cut its 2015 capital budget to a range of $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion, citing falling oil prices.

The company also denied market rumors regarding its debt obligations.

Pacific Rubiales had earlier forecast a capital budget of $1.5 billion for 2015.

(Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)