UPDATE 1-Pacific Rubiales Energy suspends dividend, negotiates relaxed debt terms

March 18 Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp,
the largest private oil producer in Colombia, said it would
suspended paying dividends and that lenders had agreed to relax
their terms, helping the company shore up funds to weather the
slump in oil prices.
The Canada-based company, which cut its capital spending
plans in January, said it would save about $52 million per
quarter by suspending its quarterly dividend of 16.5 cents per
share from the current quarter.
The company also said it had fully draw on its credit
facility to pay off short-term bank debt for 2015 and 2016,
pushing out the next payment to late 2016, and that it plans to
hold the remaining funds of more than $500 million as a buffer
against "a possible worsening oil price environment".
Pacific Rubiales said in December it did not expect to tap
into its $1.0 billion revolving credit facility in 2015.
The company said on Wednesday that lenders had agreed to
relax terms to allow the company's debt to be 4.5 times its
adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA).
That is lower than the existing terms which required Pacific
Rubiales's debt to stay below 3.5 times adjusted EBITDA.
After rising for three quarters, the company's adjusted
EBITDA fell 36 percent year-over-year to $419.3 million in the
fourth-quarter ended December.
A few days back Colombia's state-run Ecopetrol said
it would not renew a contract in mid-2016 under which Pacific
Rubiales operates the Rubiales oil field, which accounts for
nearly half the Canadian company's total production.
Pacific Rubiales's shares closed at C$2.65 Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
