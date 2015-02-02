Pacific Rubiales says impossible to predict Colombia LNG start-up

MILAN Feb 2 Pacific Rubiales, forced by low oil prices to delay the start-up of its Colombia liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, said it was impossible to predict when exports would begin, but it was working with buyer Gazprom on alternative options.

"The significant drop in oil prices has meant that we have had to reconsider all of our capital expenditures," Peter Volk, General Counsel at Pacific Rubiales, told Reuters. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by David Clarke)