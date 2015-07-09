CORRECTED-Pacific Rubiales bonds slump as acquisition pulled

(Corrects rating in paragraph 5)
By Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, July 9 (IFR) - Bonds of Colombia-focused oil
producer Pacific Rubiales Energy slumped on Thursday, after
blue-chip Mexican conglomerate Alfa and investment firm Harbour
Energy dropped plans to take over the company.
The two companies offered to pay C$6.50 a share for Pacific
Rubiales in May, but the deal faced strong opposition from
Venezuelan investment firm O'Hara Administration Co, which
launched a heated proxy battle to block the deal.
Pacific Rubiales announced late on Wednesday the deal had
been terminated with immediate effect at the request of the two
potential buyers.
Pacific Rubiales's 2019 and 2021 notes dropped by 11 points
to trade at cash prices of 71 and 72 respectively on Thursday
morning, while 2023s and 2025s were spotted trading at around 65
mid-market, or eight points lower on the day, according to a
corporate bond trader in New York.
"They no longer have an investment-grade buyer. So you are
left with a double-B independent oil and gas company in
Colombia," said the trader.
Pacific Rubiales's shares were down nearly 41% at C$3.13 as
of 10:13 EST, according to Thomson Reuters data. Alfa shares
were up 4.3% at Ps31.4.
The market reaction on Alfa's own bond curve was modest, as
the company was not planning to consolidate Pacific Rubiales
into its balance sheet, said the trader. Alfa notes traded up by
roughly a point early on Thursday.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)