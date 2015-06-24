Proxy firm ISS recommends a no vote for Pacific Rubiales sale

CALGARY, Alberta, June 24 Institutional
Shareholders Services, an influential proxy advisory firm, is
advising its clients to reject a planned C$2 billion ($1.6
billion) sale of Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp, a group
representing a fifth of the shareholders of the Canadian oil
company's shareholders said on Wednesday.
O'Hara Administration Co, which represents shareholders with
nearly 20 percent of Pacific Rubiales shares who want to block
the offer, said ISS raised a number of issues with the bid from
Alfa SAB de CV and Harbour Energy Ltd for Pacific
Rubiales, Colombia's No.2 oil producer.
ISS said the offer did not match what the Canadian company
said it was worth in March; it is also concerned that the board
did not put the company up for auction or ascertain the market
value of Pacific Rubiales and, among other issues, that the bid
was based on commodity prices that have since risen.
The C$6.50 per share offer from Alfa and Harbour Energy came
during difficult times for Pacific Rubiales, whose shares have
plunged 75 percent over the last year as crude prices fell and
the company struggled under its hefty debt-load.
The opposing shareholders have launched a proxy fight to
block the deal for Pacific Rubiales, urging other investors to
vote against the offer. However, the producer is seeking to
disqualify O'Hara from voting its 21.3 million shares and has
said the all-cash offer maximizes value for all of its
investors.
"We are confident that no amount of noise will cloud the
plain truth that the proposed arrangement undervalues the common
shares," O'Hara said in a statement.
Pacific Rubiales could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Pacific Rubiales shares were down 2.7 percent to C$5.39 by
late afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.2395 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Bernard Orr)