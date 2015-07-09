UPDATE 1-Alfa and Harbour Energy terminate plans to buy Pacific Rubiales

(Adds comments by Alfa and Harbour Energy)
July 8 Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp
said on Wednesday that Mexican industrial conglomerate Alfa
SAB de CV and energy investment firm Harbour Energy
Ltd have dropped their plans to buy the Canadian oil and gas
company.
The C$2 billion ($1.57 billion) offer, first made in May
will terminate immediately, Pacific Rubiales said in a
statement, adding that it is not obligated to pay a termination
fee.
"The early proxy returns suggested that a significant number
of shares would be voted against our proposal," Harbour Energy
Chief Executive Officer Linda Cook said in a joint statement
with Alfa.
The offer "correctly valued" Pacific Rubiales, Alfa
President Alvaro Fernandez said, adding that as the companies
were not willing to raise the offer, they decided to terminate
the deal.
Proxy firm Institutional Shareholders Services in June had
advised clients to vote "No" on the sale of Pacific Rubiales,
saying that the oil producer was worth more than the offer made
by Alfa and Harbour.
The deal had been opposed by O'Hara Administration Co, whose
holders own 20 percent of Pacific Rubiales and had launched a
proxy fight to block the deal, urging other investors to vote
against the offer.
Pacific Rubiales was seeking to disqualify O'Hara from
voting and had said the all-cash offer maximizes value for all
of its investors.
The C$6.50 per share offer came during difficult times for
Pacific Rubiales, whose shares have plunged 75 percent over the
last year as crude prices fell and the company struggled under
its hefty debt load.
Pacific Rubiales said it would continue with its plans to
reduce costs, divest non-core assets and reduce debt.
($1 = 1.2736 Canadian dollars)
