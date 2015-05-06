UPDATE 1-Alfa, Harbour Energy offer to buy Pacific Rubiales for C$6.50/shr

(Adds Breakingviews link)
May 6 Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp said
Mexican conglomerate Alfa Sab de CV and Harbour
Energy Ltd have offered C$6.50 per share, valuing the oil and
gas company at about C$2.05 billon ($2.08 billion).
The offer represents a premium of 35 percent to Pacific
Rubiales' closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange on
Tuesday.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Alfa and Harbour Energy
have agreed to acquire Pacific Rubiales for C$6 billion ($4.97
billion), including debt.
Toronto-based Pacific Rubiales is the largest independent
oil and gas producer in Latin America and its shares are also
listed in Colombia.
Pacific Rubiales constituted a special committee, which has
engaged an independent financial adviser to deliver a formal
valuation, it said.
Alfa, which already owns an 18.95 percent stake in Pacific
Rubiales, has businesses in oil and gas, branded foods, aluminum
auto components, petrochemicals, information technology and
telecommunications services.
Harbour Energy is a joint venture between Asian commodity
trader Noble Group Ltd and U.S. private-equity firm
EIG Global Energy Partners.
($1 = 1.2035 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)