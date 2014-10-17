Pacific Rubiales, Pemex set 3-year cooperation deal in Mexico

MEXICO CITY Oct 17 Pacific Rubiales Energy
Corp, Colombia's largest private oil producer, on Friday said it
had signed a three-year deal to analyze potential oil and gas
cooperation in Mexico with Pemex, that country's state oil
company.
The deal will include analysis of exploration, deep-water
projects, mature fields and other activities, Pacific Rubiales
said in a statement.
"We expect Mexico will be a significant driver of future
growth for Pacific Rubiales and are committed to further
advancing our plans in the country," Ronald Pantin, chief
executive officer of Toronto-listed Pacific Rubiales,
said in the statement.
Mexico's Congress passed a sweeping energy reform late last
year that promises to lure billions of dollars in new investment
into the country's struggling oil, gas and electricity sectors.
Earlier this month, Pemex and Exxon Mobil Corp
signed an agreement to jointly explore upstream and
downstream business opportunities.
Next year, Pemex is expected to seek joint venture partners
for the development of a range of oil and gas fields, as a
result of the new legislation.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)