Pacific Sunwear accelerates bankruptcy plans - Bbg

April 6 Struggling surfwear chain Pacific
Sunwear of California Inc has accelerated its
bankruptcy plans after negotiating with lenders and could file
for Chapter 11 protection as soon as Wednesday night, Bloomberg
reported.
The retailer has worked out a deal with private equity firm
Golden Gate Capital to help the company avoid liquidation,
Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
(bloom.bg/1q7gKq5)
Golden Gate had lent PacSun $60 million in 2011.
Pacific Sunwear did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The bankruptcy agreement involves swapping debt for equity
after PacSun emerges from Chapter 11, the report cited one of
the people as saying. PacSun will get financing to continue
operations during the restructuring process.
Pacific Sunwear, which has posted annual losses since 2008,
had long-term debt of $97 million and cash and cash equivalents
of $11.3 million as of October.
A sluggish retail spending environment and increasing
competition from fast fashion and online rivals have hurt U.S.
clothing retailers, prompting companies such as American Apparel
Inc, Quiksilver Inc and Wet Seal Inc to file for bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)