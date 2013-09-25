Pacific Biosciences in manufacturing, supply deal with Roche unit

Louis Dreyfus picks ex-Barry Callebaut chairman to join board
PARIS, April 10 Global agricultural trader Louis Dreyfus Company has nominated Andreas Jacobs, the former chairman of chocolate maker Barry Callebaut, to join its supervisory board.
Sept 25 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc said it will develop instruments and systems based on its DNA-sequencing technology for a unit of Roche Holding AG .
Pacific Biosciences's shares jumped 51 percent to $5.24, a 19-month high, in early trade on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
The company will receive $35 million as an upfront payment as part of the deal with Roche Diagnostics, and expects an additional $40 million in milestone payments. Pacific will also get a share of the revenue from sales of instruments and software once the products are ready.
Roche will have exclusive rights to distribute in-vitro diagnostic products worldwide.
"The publicity of today's deal with Roche should further drive sales inquiries," Maxim Group analyst Bryan Brokmeier wrote in a note. Pacific Biosciences had improved reliability and performance of its systems over the last year, he added.
Pacific Biosciences markets a gene-sequencing system, PacBio RS, based on the company's SMRT technology to observe DNA synthesis.
Shares of the company were trading up 45 percent at $5 in morning trade on the Nasdaq. Over 2.2 million shares had traded hands by 10:50 ET, about 5 times their 10-day average. (Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
ZURICH, April 10 Activist investor RBR Capital Advisors on Monday accused Swiss asset manager GAM Holding of not taking its cost-cutting and board proposals seriously enough.