UPDATE 1-TPG mulls bid for Australia's Pacific Brands-source

* TPG has not tabled bid, is watching progress of KKR
bid-source
* Approaches Pacific Brands lenders for possible buyout
financing-source
By Narayanan Somasundaram and Stephen Aldred
SYDNEY/HONG KONG Feb 2 Private equity firm
TPG Capital has held initial discussions with a group
of eight banks to fund a takeover bid for Australian underwear
maker Pacific Brands, according to a source familiar
with the matter.
TPG has not tabled a bid for the asset, the source said, but
is instead watching developments on the rival bid made by KKR &
Co in January.
At the time of KKR's bid, Pacific Brands said there was no
certainty that discussions would lead to any agreement.
A second source said the banks that TPG has approached are
all existing lenders to Pacific Brands.
Pacific Brands Holdings in 2011 got a A$500 million ($537
million) loan from National Australia Bank, Westpac
Banking Corp, ANZ, Commonwealth Bank of
Australia and HSBC, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC.
A spokeswoman for TPG declined to comment, while a
spokeswoman for Pacific Brands said she had no comment on the
TPG speculation.
The size of any loan has yet to be finalised, the second
source said, adding that discussions are at a very early stage.
Three loans bankers familiar with the company said the
protracted slump in Australia's retail sector meant the amount
of debt that could be used on a buyout would be limited.
Two of these sources suggested a maximum buyout loan could
be around A$450 million, or three times the company's earnings
before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
Because Pacific Brands has seasonal expenditure related to
garment production, one loans banker said it needs an additional
working capital facility of over A$200 million.