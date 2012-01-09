UPDATE 2-KKR in talks to buy Australia's Pacific Brands, shares surge

* Pacific Brands says has received unsolicited approach
* KKR declines to comment on talks
* Newspaper says deal could be worth $614 mln
* Shares jump 15 percent on opening
MELBOURNE, Jan 10 Australian underwear
manufacturer Pacific Brands said it is in preliminary
talks with U.S. private equity giant KKR & Co after a
receiving a buyout approach that a newspaper said could be worth
$614 million, sending its shares up 15 percent.
Pacific Brands said it was considering the unsolicited offer
for its entire issued capital.
"There is no certainty that these discussions will lead to
any agreement being reached between the parties," Pacific Brands
said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.
Private equity firms have been very active in Australia in
recent months, taking advantage of market turmoil and weak
growth in the non-mining parts of the economy.
The Australian Financial Review reported on Tuesday that KKR
had approached Pacific Brands, maker of Bonds underwear, Berlei
bras and Sheridan sheets, with a buyout approach before
Christmas that could be worth about A$600 million ($614
million).
That would amount to roughly a 17 percent premium on Pacific
Brands' close on Monday of A$0.56 a share.
"KKR does not comment on any discussions in which it may be
engaged," a spokesman said.
The company's shares rose a much as 20 percent on
confirmation of the approach, trading up 13.4 percent at A$0.635
at 2310 GMT.
Pacific Brands, like the rest of Australia's retail
and manufacturing sector, has been struggling against weak
consumer sentiment, the strong Australian dollar and competition
from cheap imports.
Its shares were trading around A$0.75 as recently as
October, but have been in decline since the company was floated
in 2004 at A$2.50, by previous private equity owner CVC Asia
Pacific. They hit a record low of A$0.13 in early 2009
and a high of A$3.57 in 2007.
Pacific Brands posted a net profit of A$103 million before
impairment charges in the year to June 2011 and warned in
October that it expected a weaker result this year.
Last year marked the busiest year for private-equity buyouts
in Australia since the 2006 peak, with weak markets making
companies more amenable to offers and buyout shops looking to
burn unspent capital that investors committed years ago.
Including the Pacific Brands talks, outstanding buyout deals
are currently worth nearly A$2 billion ($2.05 billion),
including an offer for services firm Spotless Group, an
unsolicited bid for paper merchant PaperlinX, and pet
foods firm VIP Petfoods.
Pacific Brands is being advised by Flagstaff Partners and
Minter Ellison.