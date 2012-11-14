版本:
Fed OKs Mitsubishi UFJ purchase of Pacific Capital

WASHINGTON Nov 14 The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it had approved UnionBanCal Corp's plan to purchase Pacific Capital Bancorp.

UnionBanCal, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group , said in March that it would buy Pacific Capital for $46 a share. Pacific Capital's stock was trading at $45.88 a share on Wednesday afternoon.

The Fed said its board had approved both the acquisition and the proposed merger of Pacific Capital with UnionBanCal.

