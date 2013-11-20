版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol CEO responds to EPA's mandate on ethanol blend

Nov 20 Pacific Ethanol Inc : * CEO responds to EPA's proposed rules for 2014 renewable fuels standard

targets * Says "EPA proposes to use what we view as questionable regulatory discretion

to lower the 2014 renewable fuels targets" * We believe, regardless of the final epa ruling, that the demand for ethanol

will remain strong in 2014" * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
