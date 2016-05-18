Pacific Exploration backs Catalyst's restructuring bid

BRIEF-JPMorgan to pay $55 mln to settle with U.S. over alleged discrimination-WSJ
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2k4hIEY Further company coverage:
May 18 Pacific Exploration & Production Corp said its board was in favor of a restructuring proposal submitted by Catalyst Capital Group, after comparing it with a bid by EIG Global Energy Partners.
EIG Global submitted a binding proposal in early May to provide $250 million debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing to Pacific Exploration and sponsor the company's restructuring.
Catalyst Capital had also agreed to provide $250 million in DIP financing in April to take a 29.3 percent stake in the restructured company. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)
Jan 18 Global advisory, broking and solutions firm Willis Towers Watson Plc named Mike Liss as head of its corporate risk and broking (CRB) business in North America, effective immediately.
* 35 MILLION SHARES ARE PROPOSED TO BE ISSUED IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT, AT A PRICE OF CDN$0.0725 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: