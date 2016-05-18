Pacific Exploration backs Catalyst's restructuring bid

May 18 Pacific Exploration & Production Corp said its board was in favor of a restructuring proposal submitted by Catalyst Capital Group, after comparing it with a bid by EIG Global Energy Partners.

EIG Global submitted a binding proposal in early May to provide $250 million debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing to Pacific Exploration and sponsor the company's restructuring.

Catalyst Capital had also agreed to provide $250 million in DIP financing in April to take a 29.3 percent stake in the restructured company. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)