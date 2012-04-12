版本:
New Issue-Pacific Gas & Electric sells $400 mln notes

April 12 Pacific Gas and Electric Co 
(PCG) on Wednesday sold $400 million of senior unsecured notes,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $300 million. 	
    Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Loop Capital were
the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC	
	
AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 4.45 PCT    MATURITY    04/15/2042	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.491   FIRST PAY   10/15/2012 	
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 4.481 PCT    SETTLEMENT  04/16/2012   	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 130 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH A-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

