BRIEF-Pacific Mercantile Bancorp reports Q3 loss per share $0.07

Nov 22 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp : * Reports third quarter 2013 operating results * Q3 loss per share $0.07 * Q3 net interest income $7.8 million versus $9.3 million year ago * Did not record a provision for loan losses during Q3 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

