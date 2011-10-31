UPDATE 2-AltaGas to buy Pacific Northern for C$145 mln plus debt

(Rewrites, adds details of debt, cash and stock)
* AltaGas to pay C$36.75 in cash, C$5 mln of pref stock
* AltaGas to assume C$85 mln of PNG's debt
* AltaGas pays a premium of 20.5 percent for PNG
Oct 31 AltaGas Ltd agreed to buy
Pacific Northern Gas Ltd for about C$145 million
($146.1 million) in cash and stock, as it looks to capitalize on
increased exploration activity in western Canada.
Including assumption of C$85 million of PNG's debt, the deal
is valued at about C$230 million, AltaGas, which is involved in
natural gas extraction and transmission, energy services and
power generation, said.
AltaGas will pay C$36.75 per share in cash, which is a
premium of 20.5 percent to Pacific Northern stock's close on
Friday. It will also pay C$5 million in preferred shares.
British Columbia-based PNG manages natural gas liquids
midstream business.
Increased natural gas exploration activity in areas such as
the Montney and Horn River and increased industrial activity in
northern British Columbia are expected to increase its customer
base to more than 110,000 from 75,000, AltaGas said in a
statement.
AltaGas expects the acquisition to immediately add to its
earnings.
The Montney area falls under the Western Canadian
Sedimentary Basin, which covers Alberta and parts of Manitoba,
Saskatchewan and British Columbia and is one of the world's
largest reserves of petroleum and natural gas.
It added growing North American natural gas supply and
continued attractive natural gas prices in Asian markets
continue to support growth of an LNG industry in western Canada.
Earlier this year, Pacific Northern had teamed up with
AltaGas to lay a gas pipeline from a Montney gas plant to
British Columbia.
PNG's largest shareholder, its directors and senior
officers, who collectively own more than a fourth of its shares,
have agreed vote for the deal, which is expected to close by
Dec. 16.
PNG had sold its 50 percent stake in Pacific Trail -- a
300-mile joint venture pipeline originating at Summit Lake,
British Columbia.
($1 = 0.993 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)