版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 23日 星期六 03:11 BJT

BRIEF-Pacific Rim shareholders approve plan of arrangement with oceanagold corp

Nov 22 Pacific Rim Mining Corp : * Shareholders approve plan of arrangement and final court approval received * Arrangement approved by 99.09% of votes cast by co's shareholders, and by

98.59% of the votes cast by Pacific Rim shareholders * Says shareholders of Pacific Rim approved the previously announced plan of

arrangement with oceanagold corporation * Says supreme court of British Columbia on Friday granted the final order approving the arrangement * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐